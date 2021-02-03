Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247.64 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $244.49 million and $247.64 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00031917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

