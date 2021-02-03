Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Down 5.2%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.