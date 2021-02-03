Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.7% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 2,154,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

