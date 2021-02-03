Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

