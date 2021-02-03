Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 2,051,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $273.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.