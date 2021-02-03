Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 220,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

