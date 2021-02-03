Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Sells $37,640.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

