Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,110.00

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and last traded at GBX 1,098 ($14.35), with a volume of 150542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,049.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 5.42 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

