Bankia’s (BNKXF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNKXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bankia stock remained flat at $$1.73 during trading on Wednesday. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

