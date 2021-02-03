Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$60.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

