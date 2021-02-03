Barclays Upgrades Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to “Overweight”

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSMMY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. Finally, Simmons reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.