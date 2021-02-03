Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

