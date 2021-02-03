Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.
Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
