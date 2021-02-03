BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

