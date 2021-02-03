BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BWAGF stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BWAGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.