Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

