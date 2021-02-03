Baz Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $387.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Baz Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Baz Token has a market cap of $10,690.89 and $387.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00138496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066092 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00244113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baz Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baz Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.