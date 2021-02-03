BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

