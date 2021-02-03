BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

