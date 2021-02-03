BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.66. The company had a trading volume of 71,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

