BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $187.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,114.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,955.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.