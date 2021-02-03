BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.40 and its 200-day moving average is $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.