BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 172,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,126. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

