BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.68. 154,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

