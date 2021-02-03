BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.99. 629,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232,556. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 increased their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

