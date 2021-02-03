BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.