BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.75. 327,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

