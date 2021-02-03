BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST remained flat at $$355.58 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.