BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 11,331 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 204,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

