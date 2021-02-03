BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 13,148 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 747,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

