BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

