BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $236.80. 191,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

