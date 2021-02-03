BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,728 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

SBUX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.