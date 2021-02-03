BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 488 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $253.53. 384,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $297.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

