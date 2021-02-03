BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.91. 163,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.