Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $10,551.46 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $10,551.46 and $56.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

