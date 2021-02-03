Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.03.

BECN stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

