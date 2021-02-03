Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beazley stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

