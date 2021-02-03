Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.11 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $45.42 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for $630.86 or 0.01685717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

