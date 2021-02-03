Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Beer Money has a total market cap of $363,932.71 and $18,494.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

