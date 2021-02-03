Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,339.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $382,449.50 and $99,339.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,179,512 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

