Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.92

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.92 and traded as high as $115.00. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 50,994 shares traded.

BEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £144.51 million and a PE ratio of -226.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

