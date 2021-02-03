Belden (BDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BDC opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Belden alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.