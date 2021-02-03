Beldex Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $80.49 million and approximately $3,073.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

