Bella Protocol Price Up 56.9% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00005674 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

