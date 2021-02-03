BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $960.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

