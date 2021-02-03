BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

