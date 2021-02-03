Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Shares Down 6.7%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:VNNHF)’s share price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,295,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 743,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Belo Sun Mining from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

