Bender Robert & Associates Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 277,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

