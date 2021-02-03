Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. 183,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 411,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
