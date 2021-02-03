Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. 183,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 411,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

