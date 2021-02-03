Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

